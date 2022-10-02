19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home

A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday.

Once there, the deputies discovered a man who was dead inside the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the death was a homicide.

Investigators later identified the victim as Carroll T. Davis, Jr., 62, of Leesburg.

Police say the suspect, identified as Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate, 19, of Herndon, was taken into custody after he was involved in a crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County.

Hernandez-Navarrate was arrested by Virginia State Police on unrelated charges. In this case, Hernandez-Navarrate is charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny.

Police say he remains in custody on a no-bond status.

Investigators say Hernandez-Navarrate and Davis knew each other prior the incident, but they have not revealed what led up to the death of Davis.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 703-777-1021.