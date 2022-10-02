Police discover 2-year-old shooting victim while responding to Southeast DC crash

Police in D.C. discovered a two-year-old shooting victim as officers responded to a car crash in Southeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department says around 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Q Street for a crash.

Once there, officers discovered a two-year-old boy in one of the cars suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to MPD, the shooting happened in Prince George's County, and the driver of the car was attempting to take the child to the hospital at the time of the crash.

Prince George's County Police say the child suffered a graze wound, and is currently hospitalized in D.C. with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not indicated where or when the shooting happened.

Prince George's County Police are working with MPD to determine what led up to the shooting.

