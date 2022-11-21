18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials

An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say.

D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.

Wilson was a student at Jackson-Reed High School. In a letter sent to the school community Sunday, Principal Sah Brown said a mental health team would be at the school Monday to offer support to fellow students.

"It is with great sadness that we share news about a member of our school community," Brown’s letter said. "Akira Wilson, a 12th grader at Jackson-Reed, died under tragic circumstances on November 19. Let us join in sending love and support to her family and friends as they grieve this devastating loss. As a member of the Jackson-Reed family, we know Akira will be missed by all who know her."

Police have not identified a motive or suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department at 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.