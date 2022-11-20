18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers entered a hotel room and found an unconscious woman who had been shot. The woman was later pronounced dead.

Police confirmed that the woman's body was found in the Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/U.S. Capitol, located about a block away from the NoMa-Galludet U Metro station.

Investigators identified the victim as Akira Wilson, 18, of Southeast, D.C.

Police have not released information on a motive or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department at 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.