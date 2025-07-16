18-year-old drowns in Potomac River amid strong currents

The Brief Manuel De Jesus Flores Bustillo, 18, drowned Sunday while swimming with friends near a pier at Cockpit Point on the Potomac River. The group encountered strong currents while returning to shore; one friend made it back, another clung to a piling, but Bustillo disappeared underwater. His body was recovered around 7:30 p.m. by Prince William County’s Police Dive Team; no signs of trauma or foul play were found.



A summer outing ended in tragedy Sunday after an 18-year-old from Dumfries, Virginia drowned while swimming in the Potomac River near Cockpit Point.

What we know:

According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to assist Virginia first responders.

Victim identified

The teen, identified as Manuel De Jesus Flores Bustillo, went missing during a swim with two friends. The group had been at the beach in Virginia when they attempted to swim the length of a pier stretching into Maryland waters.

Investigators say the trio reached the twelfth piling before turning back—but as the tide began to surge, the current grew stronger. One swimmer was pulled to shore, and another clung to a piling. Bustillo reportedly tried to do the same but slipped beneath the water and didn’t resurface.

Investigation continues

A multi-agency search effort ended with the recovery of his body around 7:30 p.m. by Prince William County’s Police Dive Team.

An initial forensic exam revealed no signs of trauma or foul play. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine whether an autopsy is needed.

The incident remains under investigation pending a full report from Prince William County Police.