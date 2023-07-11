17 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Loudoun County

During a traffic stop on Sunday, July 9 around 11:30 p.m. officers recovered more than 17 pounds of marijuana and assorted marijuana products from a 2011 Honda Accord in Leesburg, Va.

A Leesburg Police Officer on patrol observed an equipment violation on the suspect's vehicle which was being driven in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle.

via Leesburg Police Department

The suspect 34-year-old Maria Yabar, of Arlington, has been charged with possession with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than five pounds of marijuana. Yabar is out on a $10,000 secured bond.