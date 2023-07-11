Expand / Collapse search

17 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Loudoun County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - During a traffic stop on Sunday, July 9 around 11:30 p.m. officers recovered more than 17 pounds of marijuana and assorted marijuana products from a 2011 Honda Accord in Leesburg, Va.

A Leesburg Police Officer on patrol observed an equipment violation on the suspect's vehicle which was being driven in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle.

via Leesburg Police Department 

The suspect 34-year-old Maria Yabar, of Arlington, has been charged with possession with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than five pounds of marijuana. Yabar is out on a $10,000 secured bond.

Featured

Longtime LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard returns to work after being found not guilty
article

Longtime LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard returns to work after being found not guilty

Wayde Byard, the longtime Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson, is returning to his job after being charged with perjury.