Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Chase to close for 24 hours

Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Chase and other major financial institutions will close on October 13.

The closures are in honor of Columbus Day, which falls each year on the second Monday in October. The federal holiday was established in 1968.

The date is also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day in many parts of the U.S.

Due to the holiday, anyone needing to do any in-person banking should make plans to get their banking done before or after October 13. ATMs and online banking should be unaffected.