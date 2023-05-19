17-year-old male sexually assaulted at Joseph Reading Park: police

A 17-year-old male was inappropriately touched by an unknown man at Joseph Reading Park in Manassas, according to police.

The victim was walking on a wooded path in the park when he was approached by a man who solicited sexual acts from the victim in exchange for money. When the victim declined, the suspect inappropriately touched the victim.

The suspect then walked away before driving off in a dark-colored minivan. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, between 25-30 years old, approximately 5’6", with a thin build, medium-length curly black hair, and a goatee.

Police say the suspect also attempted to solicit an 18-year-old male earlier, but no physical contact happened during that incident.