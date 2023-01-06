Silver Spring man charged with sex trafficking, prostitution: police

A Silver Spring man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking and prostitution after authorities say he forced a female victim to work as an escort.

Officials say 34-year-old Pedro DeJesus Perez Oliveros was arrested Tuesday, November 15. Officers say the victim met Perez Oliveros through an ad on social media advertising cleaning jobs.

The victim told police Oliveros told her she could make extra money as an escort in addition to working the cleaning jobs. The victim told police when she told Oliveros she wanted to stop work as an escort he told her she would need to pay him $10,000.

Pedro DeJesus Perez Oliveros (Montgomery County Police)

Investigators say a second female victim was identified and there is concern that there may be others. Oliveros is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).