17-year-old charged with making threats against Prince William County high school

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the Woodbridge area Wednesday after threatening violence at Potomac High School in August.

Police say the teen has been charged with threats to bomb in connection to the Aug. 31 incident .

Just before noon that day, the school resource officer assigned to Potomac High School in Dumfries was told about a threat of violence received at the school.

The investigation revealed that a male caller had contacted the school and threatened to shoot the school up.

The school quickly took safety precautions and put the campus of about 2,000 students on lockdown.

Responding officers and the SRO monitored the parking lot and vehicles arriving in the area.

A search of the area was conducted, and neither the caller nor the weapon were located. It was determined that there was no immediate threat.

Further investigation revealed there was no active threat to the students, faculty, or staff.

On Oct. 25, officers executed a warrant for the 17-year-old identified as the caller and he was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. His first court date is pending.

Threats of violence have been plaguing schools in the DMV since the start of the academic year, disrupting classes and worrying families.

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County on Wednesday. Just a day before that a bomb threat was reported around 9 a.m. at Albert Einstein High School on Newport Mill Road in Kensington.

And this week, a 12-year-old in Montgomery County admitted to making at least seven bomb threats via email to Montgomery Blair High School on Oct. 13, 16, and 23, as well as a separate threat was emailed to Oak View Elementary School on Oct.15.

The FBI says making a hoax threat against a school or other public place is a federal crime and local law enforcement agencies have been working to impress the seriousness of these crimes upon those who commit them – often students themselves.