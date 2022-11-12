16-year-old charged for shooting of teen girl at Woodbridge school carnival

article

A 16-year-old boy has been charged for a shooting in April that wounded a 14-year-old girl at a school carnival in Woodbridge, Virginia.

According to Prince William County Police, the 16-year-old from Triangle, Virginia, who has not been identified, was charged in the shooting on Wednesday.

Police say the 16-year-old was already in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The shooting happened on April 15 during a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School, located at 14000 Smoketown Road.

The victim in the incident was a 14-year-old girl, who police say was mistakenly shot as the suspect fired multiple gunshots during a fight in the parking lot of the school.

After the incident, police said she suffered a gunshot to her abdomen, adding that she was expected to recover from her injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect faces several charged related to the incident.

They include malicious wounding, possession of firearm by a juvenile, discharging a firearm while on school property, discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in bodily injury.

Police say a court date for the suspect is pending.