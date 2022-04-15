Police search for suspects in shooting of teenage girl at Woodbridge high school carnival

The Prince William County Police Department is investigating after a teenage girl was shot at a carnival at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Friday night.

Authorities say on Friday around 9:22 p.m., officers assigned to an off-duty security detail at the carnival heard gunfire coming from an area near the entrance of the school. The officers ran over to the scene and found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in her abdomen. She was flown out to a local hospital for her injuries, and authorities say she is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after two groups that were leaving the carnival got into a verbal fight. The gunshots were fired during the fight, and both groups fled the scene after. Police say the victim was found several yards away from where the shooting happened, but it is unknown if the victim knew the groups involved in the fight.

The shooting caused panic among attendees of the carnival, who fled the scene as fast as possible. Police say during that scramble to get away, an uninvolved vehicle was struck by a bullet. The driver was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident or possible suspects to call Prince William County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.