Woodbridge carnival shooting: $6K reward offered as suspect search continues

A $6,000 reward is being offered in connection with the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in a shooting at a carnival in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police Department.

The shooting happened April 15 on the grounds of Gar-Field High School. A 14-year-old girl was shot and injured.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after two groups that were leaving the carnival got into a fight and shots were fired.

The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Prince William County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000.