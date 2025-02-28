16-year-old Chantilly girl killed in crash with drunk driver, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash with a drunk driver near Cox Farms Thursday night. The victim was a student at Chantilly High School but her identity has not been made public. The suspect, Carlos Parada-Hernandez, was arrested and charged with DWI.



Fairfax County police are investigating a deadly car crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl. Police say the driver of the car that caused the collision and killed her was drunk.

Driver Crosses Lane

The Details:

Fairfax County police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road in Centreville on Feb. 28. The drivers were going around on a hilly curve on a stretch of unlit roadway near Cox Farm when they collided.

Police say 23-year-old Carlos Parada-Hernandez, of Herndon, was traveling northbound in his Toyota Corolla when he crossed the centerline, crashing head-on into the teen's Toyota Camry. She ended up trapped inside of her car.

When EMS arrived, they extracted the teen from the car and Medics airlifted her to a hospital, where she later she died.

Neither vehicle had passengers inside.

Police say Parada-Hernandez was drunk at the time of the accident. He has been charged with DWI and he is being held without bond.

A Tragic Loss

What we know:

Friday was a difficult day for the Chantilly High School community after learning that one of their own was killed.

While the teen has not been identified, we know she was a student at Chantilly High School. She was well-known and highly respected, and her family is understandably devastated.

It’s not clear if Parada-Hernandez has any kind of criminal history. FOX 5 will follow the proceedings in the days ahead.