15-year-old shoots 17-year-old near Mayfield Intermediate School

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding after shooting a 17-year-old boy in Manassas.

Manassas City Police say they arrived in the area of 8800 block of Lane Scott Court for around 3:56 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for reports of gunfire. Police arrived and located several shell casings. A 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot would was located and transported to a nearby hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Featured article

The suspect has also been charged with possession of a firearm by an underage person and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. He is being held without bond.

Police say this shooting is believed to be an isolated shooting and not a random act. This continues to be an ongoing investigation.