15-year-old charged with carjacking woman with walker in Montgomery County

A 15-year-old suspect is charged with carjacking a woman with a walker in Montgomery County, according to police.

Montgomery County Police Department officials said the incident happened on Thursday night in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard in Germantown.

According to detectives, a woman was getting packages from the mail, when the suspect approached her and offered to help.

Police said after the suspect loaded the packages into the victim's car, the victim snatched the woman's car keys from her hand and got into her car.

The woman, who was walking down a handicap ramp with a walker, was able to open the driver's side door after the suspect got in, but was overpowered by the suspect who drove away in the car.

Police said the fall caused damage to the woman's walker.

After fleeing the scene, the car was later stopped by officers in the area of Crystal Hill Circle and Crystal Rock Drive.

The suspect tried to exit the car and run away, but was eventually taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Services.