15-year-old admits responsibility for Paint Branch High School bomb threat

Police have identified a 15-year-old as the individual responsible for making a bomb threat against Paint Branch High School.

According to police, a bomb threat that was made over the phone on Thursday, Oct. 26, around 10:36 a.m. is the doing of a juvenile. After the school was evacuated, officers searched the school and determined that the threat was invalid. Students, teachers, and staff then returned to their normal curricular activities.

Police have charged the 15-year-old as a juvenile with threats of mass violence and released to the custody of the parents.

