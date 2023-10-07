14-year-old and 15-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in DC

Two teens were arrested Friday night for an armed carjacking in Northeast D.C., police say.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both armed with handguns, approached a victim in a vehicle and demanded the car.

The victim complied, and the two teens took the car and drove off. The pair was stopped later on by police, and the victim's car was recovered.

The two teens, both of Capital Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with armed carjacking.