DC teens aged 13-16 arrested for multiple crimes, including attempted carjacking of Grubhub driver

The young suspects caught on cell phone video attempting to carjack a man in Northeast D.C. earlier this week have all been arrested, according to D.C. police.

The five suspects, who range in age from 13 to 16-years-old, are all being charged as juveniles – connected to several crimes throughout the District. They appeared in court Wednesday.

Video capturing a portion of the attempted carjacking shows a good Samaritan helping the driver attacked fight off the teenage suspects. Then at one point, you see a third suspect pull out a golf club from the back seat of what police say is a stolen car.

The young suspects then take off in the stolen black Toyota Camry.

That incident took place a little before 5 p.m. Monday by 13 and C Streets Northeast.

The attempted carjacking victim told FOX 5 he works for Grubhub and had just dropped off a delivery when he noticed a dark-colored Camry following him. He described one suspect entering his car and striking him multiple times while another tried to pull him out of his silver Toyota Camry.

The physical struggle moved into the street before a good Samaritan stepped in to help.

"It very bad for community. It’s very bad for any driver work in D.C.," said the delivery driver, who asked not to be identified out of concern for his safety. "I am scared to go to D.C. work. I am two days go to work, three days not to work. We help someone in community – why this the age – why not go to school?"

Police told FOX 5 the same group struck again on Tuesday, using the same black Toyota Camry and golf club.

This time, police said they were in the 700 block of 12 Street Northeast. In court, this incident was described as an attempted robbery where the victim tried to use a bicycle to protect themselves from the young suspects before being struck in the arm with the golf club.

FOX 5 has learned that a helicopter, utilized by D.C. Police's Carjacking Task Force, pursued the suspect's vehicle to I-295 by Pennsylvania Avenue where the teenage driver crashed. All five suspects were arrested at the scene.

Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. along with a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy from Southeast are facing several charges, including assault with an attempt to rob and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The 13-year-old girl from Northeast was also charged with theft, two robberies, and an unarmed carjacking which police said all the incidents took place within the span of last weekend (Friday to Monday).

FOX 5 is prohibited by the courts from naming these teens because juvenile proceedings are private.

We can report the 14-year-old suspect was allowed release but not without certain conditions after the judge expressed numerous concerns.

The conditions include 24-hour curfew, electronic monitoring, spot drug testing, a requirement to attend school, and they must stay away from where the alleged offenses took place.

Another teen was not allowed to go home. The judge said that suspect needed to get the message. The same suspect was said to have been arrested for a carjacking in Prince George’s County about six months ago.