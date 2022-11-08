13-year-old dies after being shot while raking leaves in Prince George's County

A 13-year-old male who was shot earlier this week while raking leaves in Prince George's County Police Department has died, according to his mother.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Jameson St. for a shooting Tuesday evening. Officers located a 13-year-old male with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The boy remained in critical condition at the hospital throughout the week. On Saturday his mother, Juanita Agnew, confirmed to FOX 5 that her son had passed away.

Agnew spoke to FOX 5 about the tragedy.

"It doesn't hit home until it hits home," said Agnew. "I've seen gun violence before and I've seen where other mothers go through this, but it doesn't hurt until you really are the one that's getting that kind of call."

According to a GoFundMe set up by Agnew, her son Jayz was shot while raking leaves in the front yard.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect or motive has been established at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

