Neighbors speak out after 13-year-old is shot while raking leaves in Hillcrest Heights

A 13-year-old boy shot in Hillcrest Heights Tuesday was raking leaves at the time, according to neighbors and a police source.

Prince George's County police said the child was shot in the head and is currently fighting for his life.

The shooting happened at around 5:20 p.m. at 22nd Avenue and Jameson Street.

A neighbor said she heard multiple gunshots and then later the child’s father saying, "Oh my God."

The neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was outside at the time and didn’t hear anything leading up to the shooting or a car leaving the scene.

"I have a niece who went to school with him, he graduated from elementary school the year before she did," she said. "I mean, these kids are heartbroken right now. It’s just not something they understand."

She said she’s been in the neighborhood for nearly three decades and has felt safe there. She says the shooting has taken away that sense of security.

Prince George’s County police say it’s not clear if this child was the intended target. Thus far, no suspect or vehicle descriptions have been released.