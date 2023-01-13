13-year-old charged with attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County

A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking after allegedly pulling a knife on the victim at the Montgomery Village Shopping Center.

Officers responded to 19100 Montgomery Village Ave around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the report of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred.

The investigation has revealed that the juvenile approached the adult male victim who was unloading tools from the rear bed of his red 2018 Ford F-150.

The juvenile pulled out a knife and demanded the key to the Ford. The victim did not comply with the juvenile’s demand.

At that moment, a vehicle drove by the area, which caused the juvenile to run away from the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the 13-year-old as the suspect.

On Tuesday, the 13-year-old was arrested at his home in Gaithersburg and was charged with attempted armed carjacking.

The Department of Juvenile Services was notified, and the juvenile was released to the custody of his parent.