FOX 5 Employee carjacked outside station in Bethesda

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night.

MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.

The suspect displayed a handgun and forced open the victim's door, according to police - and is believed to have arrived in a dark-colored SUV.

The FOX 5 employee was not physically hurt and is safe now at home with their family.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. This is an ongoing and active investigation.