12-year-old accused of Maryland car dealership break-ins released to parents, strikes again: police

Montgomery County Police confirm a 12-year-old suspected of burglarizing at least six car dealerships in the county struck again Tuesday night, one day after he was released into the custody of his parents.

A police spokesperson says between 6:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on September 3rd, a suspect stole a vehicle from a Parklawn Drive business located in the greater Silver Spring/Four Corners area. That stolen vehicle was later stopped near University Blvd. and Franklin Ave., where police apprehended a 12-year-old boy.

This same child is now connected to at least seven burglaries and auto thefts in the Rockville and Bethesda areas in just a little over two weeks’ time.

In this most recent incident, the young suspect was again caught but not charged – and handed back over to a parent. County officials say this has to do with recent juvenile justice reform changes in the state, that now prohibit Maryland authorities from charging anyone under 13-years-old with a non-violent crime.

"It’s going to spill over to another table uh. If they don’t catch him in this action doing this kind of worse, it’s just going to expand and get [worse]," said Jeff Adkins, who lives near a used auto dealership previously targeted.

"The boy being so young. Now that they go the CCTV footage, now the reality kicks in when you see a kid doing this and capable of this, it makes you think what else is next," he added. Adkins told FOX 5 if the child can’t be charged, his parents should be held accountable.

Montgomery County Police say this young suspect, not even old enough to legally drive or vote, burglarized several businesses, including high-end dealerships like Porsche and BMW.

Montgomery County Police are still investigating incidents on these dates:

- August 16th

- August 23rd

- August 24th

- August 26th

- August 27th

- September 2nd

FOX 5 was shown some of the damage to the doors at the Bethesda Porsche, which police say was targeted just before 3 a.m. this past Monday. We’re told the suspect was seen on surveillance video allegedly trying to find keys and trying to push his way into the Porsche showroom. He did not gain access.

FOX 5 reached out to the Department of Juvenile Services on the matter.

A spokesperson responded in writing:

"The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services can’t comment on individual cases because of state confidentiality laws, but when young people are involved in delinquent behavior, we believe there should be appropriate consequences. DJS is committed to working with its partners and all stakeholders to ensure there are a range of consequences and services available for youth who come into contact with law enforcement."

This is a developing story.