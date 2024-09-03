12-year-old arrested for breaking into Bethesda Porsche dealership accused in additional incidents

Montgomery County Police have confirmed that a 12-year-old was arrested in connection to an overnight break-in at a Porsche dealership in Bethesda.

While few details are available about the juvenile suspect, police tell FOX 5 that he has been hitting dealerships across the area.

Police caught him just before 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 after they responded to the Porsche dealership at 11990 Rockville Pike, for the report of a burglary in progress.

The 12-year-old suspect was apprehended and later released into the custody of his parents.

No stolen property or damage was reported and a report was completed and forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services.

It’s not clear what consequences, if any, the child could face for the repeated break-ins. Under Maryland law , children under the age of 13 can not be charged with a crime.

While the Juvenile Justice Reform Act amended that to say children between the ages of 10 and 12 could be charged with some crimes, the offenses are limited to the most serious crimes like murder, illegal gun possession, sex offenses or other violent offenses.