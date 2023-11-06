DC judge places 12-year-old accused in deadly attempted carjacking on 21-day psychiatric hold

A judge has ordered hospital placement for a pre-teen suspect accused in an attempted carjacking that turned deadly.

Police say the 12-year-old was with a 13-year-old in late October when they tried to carjack an off-duty federal security officer. Authorities say the 13-year-old, who was later identified as Vernard Toney, Jr., was shot by the driver and later died.

On Monday, a status hearing was held for the 12-year-old alleged accomplice. His mother turned him into police last week when images of the boy were shared by the Metropolitan Police Department in hopes of finding him.

During the hearing, a defense attorney for the suspect asked that he be released to his mother who promises to keep him under constant supervision with the exception of school. Prosecutors objected, making the argument he was supposed to be under her supervisor on the night of the deadly shooting.

A doctor who performed a psychiatric evaluation for the 12-year-old Monday recommended a 21-day hospital treatment at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington for him, which prosecutors and defense attorney agreed to. During the hearing, his attorney claimed the 12-year-old had been bullied by older teenagers at the Youth Services Center (YSC), D.C.’s juvenile detention center.

Violence and bullying at YSC are concerns Ward 8 councilmember Trayon White said he also heard about from members of the community. Councilmember White toured the facility on Monday.

"There are a lot of safety and security concerns here. I’ve only been here for three hours. So I can imagine what’s going on at nighttime and youth have expressed that to me," White said.

FOX 5 reached out to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services on these concerns, but we have not heard back as of this writing.