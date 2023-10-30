A brawl between at-risk youth and staff at a D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services center broke out over the weekend, and one nearby resident says it's not the first riot to occur.

According to DYRS, the altercation took place Sunday night in Northeast.

The director of this youth services center, Sam Abed, says it was a physical dispute between several youth and staff members.

There were a few minor injuries reported, but no medical attention was required.

D.C. police, FOX 5 has learned, were immediately called, and the violent encounter is now under investigation.

Residents who live next door to the youth services center said there was a heavy police presence in the area Sunday night.

They also mentioned this is not the first time there’s been a melee at the Northeast facility.

Even so, by most accounts, the folks in the area do not have any concerns about their safety and said what they describe as "riots" are usually confined to inside the center.

"I came out and there were a bunch of police up there. I used to work there in 2014, and when I saw all the police cars, I knew it had to be a riot because we had a lot of those," said Wanda S., a Northeast resident.

Police believe over ten individuals were involved – including staff members – and the exact amount is less than twenty.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Brawl between at-risk youth and staff at Dept. of Youth Rehabilitation Services center under investigation

Staff at the center are not armed, but there is security.

The young people at this facility are detained while they’re awaiting adjudication, or they've been sent there by a D.C. court judge. They range in age from 13 years old to 21 years old, and some stay overnight if it’s a long-term stay.

District officials are reviewing their existing protocols and implementing measures to prevent this from happening again.

In a statement, DYRS said, "The safety and welfare of both our dedicated DYRS staff and the young individuals we serve are of paramount importance to us. Therefore, we are diligently reviewing our existing protocols and implementing measures to prevent any future occurrences within our facilities. We are fully committed to ensuring the long-term safety and security of our staff members and residents."