10-year-old honors women’s achievements with 'The Yellow Roses' project

In honor of International Women’s Day, 10-year-old Carolyn Deol has started "The Yellow Roses" project in honor of women who have paved the way.

The yellow rose is a symbol of the women’s suffrage movement and worn to support a woman’s right to vote.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Monday, FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with the Deol family. They say their goal is to inform children about women’s suffrage and democracy, and also take action.

Carolyn Deol has planned several community service projects throughout the month, many of which will focus on cleaning the environment.

The Deol family says so far they have had a couple of dozen people sign up to volunteer for their first project which included a park cleanup in Rockville at Lake Needwood in honor of Rachel Carson.

Advertisement

READ MORE: New Kamala Harris mural at the Wharf honors International Women’s Day

Their website, TheYellowRoses.com, and social media platforms detail a description of all the activities they have planned for the month. They’re hoping more families and young people will get involved.

Their next project is a virtual tea time at 9 a.m. Tuesday to honor Susan B. Anthony.

The plan is to write letters to elected officials, senior citizens, veterans, and children’s hospitals.