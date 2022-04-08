10-year-old boy dies after Metrobus crash in Southeast DC, police confirm

DC Police have confirmed a 10-year-old boy has died after he was injured in a crash involving a Metrobus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast, not far from Highview Place.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a van, with a man and the 10-year-old child inside, struck the Metro bus.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed Friday the child had succumbed to his injuries.

Fire officials say five people on the bus suffered minor injuries, but it's not clear if they received treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.