1 dead, 6 injured after crash involving DC Metro bus, according to police

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Metro bus that killed 1 person and injured 6 others, according to D.C. police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast, not far from Highview Place.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a van, with a man and juvenile inside, struck the Metro bus. The two passengers of the van were trapped after the crash, but fire officials were able to extricate them.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the juvenile was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fire officials say five people on the bus suffered minor injuries, but it's not clear if they received treatment.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene after the crash to clean up a fuel spill, according to fire officials. It's not clear how long the cleanup took, but images show crews have cleared the scene and the road is open.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates as they become available.