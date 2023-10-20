Expand / Collapse search

10 vehicles vandalized, 1 stolen in Prince George's County neighborhood

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police continue to investigate serial auto theft and break-ins in a Prince George's County neighborhood.

Prince George's County police arrived in the area of 9200 block of Lottsford Road for the report of auto theft. Police canvassed the neighborhood for cameras that may have captured the crimes and located additional vehicles that were vandalized. 

According to police, one vehicle was stolen from the area. No word on any property may have been stolen from the pictured vandalized vehicles.

Image 1 of 7

Auto theft in Prince George's County neighborhood

A resident in the neighborhood discovered ten vehicles vandalized in her neighborhood and shared pictures from the scene. 

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. 

MORE MARYLAND NEWS STORIES:

Strange wall of clouds spotted in sky over Baltimore looks like mountain range

Why Maryland and Virginia are ranked in the top 5 most sleep deprived states in America

Maryland judge shot, killed outside Hagerstown home in targeted attack; manhunt for suspect underway