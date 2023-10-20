10 vehicles vandalized, 1 stolen in Prince George's County neighborhood

Police continue to investigate serial auto theft and break-ins in a Prince George's County neighborhood.

Prince George's County police arrived in the area of 9200 block of Lottsford Road for the report of auto theft. Police canvassed the neighborhood for cameras that may have captured the crimes and located additional vehicles that were vandalized.

According to police, one vehicle was stolen from the area. No word on any property may have been stolen from the pictured vandalized vehicles.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Auto theft in Prince George's County neighborhood

A resident in the neighborhood discovered ten vehicles vandalized in her neighborhood and shared pictures from the scene.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

