10 pedestrians killed over past two weeks on Virginia roads: police

Virginia State Police say 10 pedestrians have been killed over the last two weeks on roadways across the Commonwealth.

Since February 11, officials say fatalities have occurred in Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun, Henrico, Chesterfield, Albemarle, Pittsylvania, and Wythe Counties, as well as in Virginia Beach. Police data shows there have been 19 pedestrians killed in Virginia since the beginning of the year.

Pedestrian safety tips from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office

- Be predictable, follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

- Plan a route with safe crossings.

- Avoid distractions, alcohol and drugs, and be alert.

- Dress to be seen, but never assume drivers see you.

- Wear reflective clothing and carry a blinking light or flashlight at night.

- Walk on sidewalks facing traffic.

- If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

- Watch for cars backing up, especially in parking lots and driveways.

- Cross at crosswalks or intersections – where drivers expect pedestrians. While crossing, look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right, and make eye contact with turning drivers before proceeding when possible.

- Turning vehicles can be especially dangerous at intersections. If there is no crosswalk or intersection, go to a well-lit area with the best view of traffic, wait until there is enough time to cross safely, and continue to watch for traffic while crossing.

Police say 118 pedestrians died in crashes on Virginia roadways in 2023.

