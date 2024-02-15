Man struck, killed along Richmond Highway in Fairfax County
HUNTINGTON, Va. - A man was struck and killed along a stretch of Richmond Highway in Fairfax County Thursday morning causing major traffic delays for drivers.
The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes near Huntington Avenue.
The man was declared dead at scene and the driver of striking vehicle remained at crash, police say.
Delays and lane closures can be expected in the area into the morning rush hour.
