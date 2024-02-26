Woman killed in hit-and-run in Woodbridge, police say

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Prince William County, police say.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the area of Minnieville Road and Bobcat Court in Woodbridge.

Police were called to the scene to investigate an unconscious female in the roadway.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old female, later identified as Carla Andrea Mejia, was walking in the westbound lane of Minnieville Road, wearing all dark clothing, when she was hit by a car. The driver did not stop.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle is believed to be an unknown model Hyundai. No further information on the driver or striking vehicle is available at this time.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing.