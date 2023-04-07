10 displaced after 2-alarm fire burns Temple Hills apartment building

Authorities say 10 people, including two children, have been displaced after fire tore through an apartment building in Prince George's County.

The fire was reported just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Huntley Square Drive in the Temple Hills area.

Images from the scene show flames and smoke engulfing part of the building.

Officials say two Prince George's County firefighters were transported for evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.