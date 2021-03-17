1 parent to be permitted at Montgomery County youth soccer games

One parent per player will now be permitted to attend Soccer Association of Montgomery games this season after the county approved their waiver request.

Previous guidelines indicated that the league could play at the Maryland SoccerPlex only with players, coaches and officials.

One parent will be allowed to attend per child – other spectators are still barred from the games.

The county declined to grant a waiver for mask mandates, and maintained that no teams from outside the District, Maryland and Virginia could visit the facility.

The league is operating under the following guidelines:

- Players and coaches must complete an electronic health check before every game date confirming that they’ve been asymptomatic and have not had a fever within 24 hours before a game

- Masks must be worn at all times by adults and children

- Sanitation stations have been added to each field grouping

- Game start times may be adjusted to allow for fewer people at the facility

