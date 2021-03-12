Montgomery County to loosen some coronavirus restrictions on March 26 after council vote

It seems that pretty much all parts of Maryland are almost in line with the state after Governor Larry Hogan said he is lifting restrictions on restaurants, retailers, and other establishments beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

Areas like Frederick, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties have all modified some restrictions to increase limits, but are not going as far as the state.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County is one of the last areas in the state to loosen some of its restrictions.

On Friday, the county council moved forward with their proposal, which states that indoor dining capacity – currently at 25 percent – will increase to 50 percent on March 26. Houses of worship will also increase 50 percent on that date.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports that a majority of their discussion focused on indoor and outdoor sports – for example, indoor youth sports remains at a 25 person limit.

A few business owners say they can’t understand why Montogmery County is still continuing to drag its feet when so many other surrounding counties have already opened up most of their establishments at a much larger capacity.

"They don’t care that we live in a county surrounded by D.C., P.G. Howard, and all these other counties that people can go to and are taking business out of our county – they just don’t care," said Tommy Joe's owner Alan Pohoryles.