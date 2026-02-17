Family still seeking answers nearly 8 years after father of 3 killed in Culpeper

The Brief The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for new leads in a nearly eight-year-old cold case homicide. A 27-year-old father of three was found shot in his car on March 6, 2018. He later died at the hospital. His mother spoke with FOX 5, pleading for answers in her son's murder.



The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to solve a cold case.

March 6 will mark eight years since a young father of three was shot to death inside his car. As the anniversary of his murder nears, his mom spoke with FOX 5, pleading for answers.

Investigators say they do believe that someone out there knows who killed this young man, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

The backstory:

Roger Davis, Jr. was just 27 years old when he was killed.

His friends and family called him "Rara." He was a father of three, and family says he loved his children, his mother, his sister deeply, and loved to fish.

Investigators say it was early on March 6, 2018, when he was murdered on Shanktown Road in Reva, Va.

He’d just left work at Cintas in Culpeper, where he worked hard as an overnight certified washroom operator.

Police say Davis was shot in his car and died at the hospital from his injuries.

Family devastated:

His mother, Denise Waters, described how she rushed to her son’s hospital bedside, praying to god he’d survive.

"They put this big compression machine on his chest. I knew he was gone. He was gone. I kept calling, ‘Rara, Rara, why didn’t you come home? I was at home. Why didn’t you come home?’ He didn’t respond. He didn’t respond, so I knew he was gone," Waters said.

Davis’ two sons and a daughter were suddenly left without their father. His daughter was just one year old when her dad was killed.

Davis’ mother says she takes her grandkids there to visit their father, and that, unfortunately, his daughter was so young that she doesn’t remember him.

Not knowing who did this, or why, makes their grief that much more complicated.

"Whoever did this, they didn’t just hurt me, they hurt my family. Why? Why? I just want to know why? And what was it over? I have some kind of answers. I think I’d be a little bit better," Waters said. "Just need some kind of closure."

Waters has a chest full of keepsakes of her son — the last dollar bill he had, some of his favorite fishing gear, his football helmet.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

You can also submit a tip anonymously, and you could be eligible for reward money if your tip leads to an arrest.