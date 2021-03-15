No fans permitted at Soccer Association of Montgomery this season

Under current county guidelines, no spectators will be permitted to attend Soccer Association of Montgomery games this season, according to the youth league’s most recent statement.

Officials say they’re operating under restrictions that were announced on March 12. They’ve applied for a waiver, but have yet to hear back from the county.

Players, coaches and game officials are currently the only participants allowed at these games.

Spectators must remain in the parking lot – preferably in their vehicles, the league says.

Some of the other protocols in place include:

- Players and coaches must complete an electronic health check before every game date confirming that they’ve been asymptomatic and have not had a fever within 24 hours before a game

- Masks must be worn at all times by adults and children

- No team can have more than 12 people present, and no more than two of them can be adults

- Sanitation stations have been added to each field grouping

- Game start times may be adjusted to allow for fewer people at the facility

