$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot grows to $910 million for Friday’s drawing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold in Maryland, lottery officials say.
The ticket matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize.
No one matched all six numbers meaning the jackpot grew to $910 million prize for Friday night's drawing.
The new jackpot is among the largest in U.S. lottery history and follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles.
Mega Millions tickets worth $4 million and $1 million were sold in Maryland for last week's drawing.