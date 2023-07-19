Mega Millions tickets worth $4M, $1M sold in Maryland as grand prize jackpot grows

Mega Millions tickets worth $4 million and $1 million were sold in Maryland for Tuesday night's drawing, lottery officials say.

Both lucky tickets matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million. One of the tickets also included the optional Megaplier which multiplied the winnings by four for a total of $4 million.

Other $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island, and California.

With no grand prize winner, the jackpot for Friday's drawing is expected to reach an estimated $720 million.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's Powerball drawing has topped $1 billion. No grand prize tickets were sold early this week, but a lucky Powerball Double Play ticket worth $500,000 was sold at a Maryland liquor store ahead of Monday's drawing.