1 killed, 4 others wounded in DC as gunfire erupts, homicides continue to rise 

A man was killed, and four others were wounded when gunfire erupted across parts of D.C. overnight.

The deadly shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an Exxon gas station on New York Avenue in northeast Washington. Police say a man was shot in the head by an unknown gunman who fled in a dark-colored Chevy Astro van. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The shooting was the third reported in that area in the past three weeks. "It's another incident, another troubling incident of lawlessness. It is unacceptable and it has to stop," said Ward 5 ANC Commissioner Kathy Henderson. She says the parking lot in the area is a hot spot for crime and a scene of disorder.

The man's death marked the city's 243 homicide of the year. So far, the District has seen 61 more homicide this year than at the same time last year – and increase of about 34 percent.

A few hours later, around 9:30 p.m., yellow crime tape, a telltale sign of violence, blocked off parts of North Capitol Street near the entrance to the Tyler House Apartments Thursday night. Investigators say three people were shot inside the building. All are expected to survive.

Another shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Yuma Street. No suspects or motives have been identified.