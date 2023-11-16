Triple Shooting at Tyler House in DC

article

Bullets struck three people at the Tyler House off North Capitol Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told FOX 5 that all three victims are expected to be okay.

Officers said it appears the shooting took place inside the building. The entrance to the apartment complex is currently blocked off.

Triple Shooting at Tyler House in D.C.

The triple shooting comes just hours after a deadly shooting earlier in Northeast off New York Avenue.

Police reported receiving the call for that incident just after 5:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.