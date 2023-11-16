Man shot dead at Northeast Exxon gas station, police searching for Chevy Astro van

A man was shot in the head and killed Thursday evening at an Exxon gas station in Northeast.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are still at the scene in the 2200 block of New York Avenue Northeast combing the area for clues. The call reporting the shooting, the department said, came in just after 5:15 p.m.

When first responders located the victim, he was "not conscious and not breathing." Officials say he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital and died.

Police are now on the lookout for a dark-colored Chevy Astro van. They believe the suspect was traveling in that vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

