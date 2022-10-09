1 hospitalized, 21 displaced after apartment fire in Prince George's County

One person is hospitalized, and 21 people are displaced, after an early morning fire on Sunday at an apartment building in Prince George's County.

According to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, crews responded to the fire in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Once there, crew found a 3-story apartment building that had smoke showing from the second floor.

While extinguishing the fire, crews rescued one adult from the building. That person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say 21 residents were displaced after the fire. The Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management is assisting those residents.

Investigators have not revealed a cause for the fire.