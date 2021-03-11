1 Georgetown University law professor terminated, 2nd resigns after racist comment complaints

One Georgetown University law professor was terminated and a second has now resigned after racist comments were recorded on a school video call.

The comments were recorded during a university call earlier this month and included Professor Sandra Sellers and Professor David Batson. After the comments came to light, Bill Treanor, the executive vice president and dean of the Law Center, indicated that the school would investigate.

Treanor released a statement last week that said Professor Sellers, the facility member who allegedly made the comments, was "no longer affiliated with Georgetown Law."

On Tuesday, FOX 5’s Sierra Fox confirmed that Professor Batson, who had originally been placed on leave, had resigned from the university. Fox said that while Batson did not make the comments in question, he did not object to them.

READ MORE: Georgetown University law professors accused of making racist comments on video call

The decisions on both professors arrived after they’d been given an opportunity to provide "additional context," Treanor said.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We are taking significant steps to ensure that all students in this class are fairly graded without the input of Professor Sellers or Professor Batson," he said. A listening session for students was held last week.

Click here to read the resignation letter on mobile