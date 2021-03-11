Georgetown University law professors accused of making racist comments on video call

Georgetown University is investigating after they say two faculty members made racist comments during a video call earlier this week.

Bill Treanor, Executive Vice President and Dean of the Law Center, said he watched video of the conversation and released a statement Wednesday condemning the incident. "It includes conduct that has no place in our educational community. We must ensure that all students are treated fairly and evaluated on their merits," his statement read in part.

Treanor said the university has launched an investigation into the matter. "I recognize how hurtful this incident is to members of this class, to the members of the Black community, and to members of our community as a whole," his statement continued. "I am committed to taking steps to support students through this and to addressing racism and bias wherever they appear. There is no place for bias in our grading process or anywhere in our community."

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the Black Law Students Association has formed a petition calling for the termination of the faculty member.

