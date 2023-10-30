1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-495

Multiple people were injured and one man is dead after a crash on I-495 in Landover on Sunday, police said.

A Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-495 when it rear-ended a Kia Sedona Mini Van. The Kia then hit a BMW passenger vehicle.

All three passengers of the Kia were transported to Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The driver of the Mustang was also transported to the hospital.

The front-seat passenger of the Kia, 77-year-old Daniel Schwartz, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.