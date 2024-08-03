1 dead, 6 injured in Ambulance collision in Virginia

One person is dead and six are injured after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a private company ambulance in Leesburg.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. Market Street at the Leesburg Bypass, for a crash involving a 2017 Honda Accord and a private company ambulance around 9:04 p.m.

According to police, a juvenile passenger in the Honda Accord was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The juvenile driver and two additional passengers (one juvenile and one adult) in the Honda Accord were transported to an area hospital where they remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers say the ambulance was occupied by two employees of the company and one adult patient. All three adults were transported to an area hospital where two remain hospitalized in stable condition.