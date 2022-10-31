Expand / Collapse search

"In The Courts" Marijuana Special explains Maryland's ballot initiative, laws across the DMV and beyond

By John Colucci
Published 
Updated 10:10AM
Politics
FOX 5 DC

Just weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, Maryland voters will either legalize recreational marijuana or not with ballot question 4 on November 8th. In this special episode of "In The Courts" with Katie Barlow, she breaks down the ballot question and current discussion in the state on both sides; as well as where laws stand in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and at the federal level.

A key issue on the ballot as early voting opens in Maryland is the legalization of marijuana. In this election special, FOX 5's Katie Barlow breaks down the measure & also looks at laws across the DMV. 

This includes an explanation of the measure and what it will mean in Maryland as voters go to the polls. It also looks at the current state of marijuana access in D.C., where marijuana isn't fully legal but "gifting" and decriminalization has made it easier for people to purchase and use marijuana in the District. Virginia - where it's currently legal but possibly facing a challenge by conservative governor Glenn Youngkin is also discussed. Finally, where things stand at a federal level - weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, discussing the fight at the federal level to legalize marijuana. 

Maryland legalized medicinal marijuana in 2014 and at the time the rollout was slow. Then and now, Eugene Monroe, who used to play for the Baltimore Ravens has advocated for marijuana legalization and is the chairman of the "Yes on 4" campaign. He discusses his own experiences with medical marijuana and its impact on sports injuries and recommendations also to professional leagues who can turn to it for relief for players. 

Former Baltimore Ravens player Eugene Monroe is an advocate for marijuana legalization and chairs the Yes on 4 campaign, which seeks to legalize marijuana in the state of Maryland. He turned to marijuana medically when dealing with pain and inflammation due to sports-related injuries and also supports professional leagues rethinking their regulations and adding research for sports-related injuries. He also noted that 3 out of 10 counties in Maryland have high arrest rates.

While there is bipartisan support for legalization of marijuana, opponents question the motive of the ballot initiative: to get more people to the polls (a claim being made against Democrats), or issues to be caused by opening up a new industry in the state. Will Jones, with "Smart Approaches to Marijuana," discusses the concern with legalization in Maryland. 

Will Jones is a firefighter in Washington D.C, and works with Smart Approaches to Marijuana. SAM is not against decriminalization and moving forward with rethinking criminal justice - but is against the growth of a marijuana industry and its impacts.

