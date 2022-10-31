"In The Courts" Marijuana Special explains Maryland's ballot initiative, laws across the DMV and beyond

A key issue on the ballot as early voting opens in Maryland is the legalization of marijuana. In this election special, FOX 5's Katie Barlow breaks down the measure & also looks at laws across the DMV.

This includes an explanation of the measure and what it will mean in Maryland as voters go to the polls. It also looks at the current state of marijuana access in D.C., where marijuana isn't fully legal but "gifting" and decriminalization has made it easier for people to purchase and use marijuana in the District. Virginia - where it's currently legal but possibly facing a challenge by conservative governor Glenn Youngkin is also discussed. Finally, where things stand at a federal level - weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, discussing the fight at the federal level to legalize marijuana.

Maryland legalized medicinal marijuana in 2014 and at the time the rollout was slow. Then and now, Eugene Monroe, who used to play for the Baltimore Ravens has advocated for marijuana legalization and is the chairman of the "Yes on 4" campaign. He discusses his own experiences with medical marijuana and its impact on sports injuries and recommendations also to professional leagues who can turn to it for relief for players.

While there is bipartisan support for legalization of marijuana, opponents question the motive of the ballot initiative: to get more people to the polls (a claim being made against Democrats), or issues to be caused by opening up a new industry in the state. Will Jones, with "Smart Approaches to Marijuana," discusses the concern with legalization in Maryland.

